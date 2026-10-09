Azerbaijan's sovereign wealth fund assets fall by $1.45 billion amid global market downturn
The estimated assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) declined by $1.45 billion in September 2026, as falling gold prices and losses across international financial markets placed pressure on the value of its investment portfolio. According to calculations based on strategic foreign exchange reserve data published by Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee, SOFAZ's assets decreased by...
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