Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum held at Nakhchivan State University

10 October 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum has been held at Nakhchivan State University, organised by the Youth Development and Career Centre with the support of the Youth Foundation and in partnership with the Young Volunteers Public Union.

The first forum of its kind in Nakhchivan aimed to enhance young people’s knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence (AI), discuss how AI development is transforming professions and career choices, and help prepare young people for the changing demands of the labour market.

At the opening ceremony, Nicat Yaqubov, Vice-Rector for Social Affairs and Public Relations at Nakhchivan State University, and Azar Aliyev, Director General of the Youth Development and Career Centre, highlighted the forum’s importance and the opportunities AI is creating for young people.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Changing Professions in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on Young People’s Career Choices.” Participants exchanged views on evolving professions, labour market developments and career opportunities in the AI sector.

The forum also provided participants with detailed information about the practical applications of artificial intelligence.