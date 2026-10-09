Russia to probe war blogger's arrest in Montenegro

9 October 2026 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian diplomats will investigate the arrest of pro-war blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk in Montenegro, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

"Our diplomats will investigate the reasons for his detention and, as is the case with every Russian citizen, will work to protect his rights," Peskov told Russian media.

Zvinchuk, a former employee of the Russian Defense Ministry, is the author of the Telegram channel Rybar, which posts military news and analyses. The channel currently has over 1.5 million subscribers.

The portal confirmed the arrest of Zvinchuk and his crew, claiming they were in Montenegro legally and were planning to film the Cetinje Monastery.