Von der Leyen: Russia killed 78 people, injured 215 in two days

9 October 2026 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Friday that Russia's "rampage of violence" killed 78 people and wounded 215 more in the past two days.

"Buses attacked. Innocent civilians targeted as they go about their daily lives. Never to return home. Pure and simple - these are war crimes. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine," Von der Leyen wrote on her X account, adding that Europe stands in solidarity with Kyiv with financial and military support.

Just yesterday, the Ukrainian state emergency service reported that at least 30 people were killed in Russia's attack on the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.