Iran to 'punish' ships that cooperate with US
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that vessels owned by companies that "cooperate" with the United States will be "punished," including through sanctions.
It stressed that the measure could include "routes it considers unauthorized," extending beyond the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran International.
The IRGC added that it targeted a liquefied petroleum gas carrier south of Hormuz for using an "illegal" route. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported a vessel was hit off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, although it is unclear whether it is the same incident.
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