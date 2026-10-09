IDF destroys 4 Palestinian weapon storage facilities

9 October 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed four weapon storage facilities belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza on Friday.

In a post on X, the military confirmed the "targeted strikes" across Gaza.

The operation was conducted in accordance with the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet. "The terrorist organizations stored dozens of weapons of various types in the facilities, including rockets, explosive devices, mortars, Kalashnikov rifles & additional combat equipment," the IDF wrote.