Trump says he has resolved eight wars
US President Donald Trump has said that he has resolved eight wars and is close to ending two more conflicts involving Iran and Russia and Ukraine.
Trump made the remarks during a rally in Syracuse, New York.
“I have resolved eight wars so far,” Trump said.
“I am now very close to resolving or bringing to a victorious conclusion two more conflicts — Iran and the Russia-Ukraine war,” he added.
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