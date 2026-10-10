Azeri Light oil price falls 1.8% per barrel
Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil has declined in price on international markets, falling by 1.8% compared with its previous trading level.
AzerNEWS reports that the price of Azeri Light on a CIF basis decreased by $2.42 to $130.81 per barrel. The previous price stood at $133.23 per barrel.
Despite the latest decline, the price remains significantly above the benchmark used in Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2026. The government calculated this year’s budget based on an average Azeri Light crude oil price of $65 per barrel.
The difference between the current market price and the budget benchmark is $65.81 per barrel.
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