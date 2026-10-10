Two killed in fresh prison clash in Mexico’s Sinaloa State

10 October 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A riot at El Castillo prison in Mexico’s Sinaloa state has left two people dead following a fight between inmates.

A special security unit was dispatched to the facility and brought the situation under control. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

The latest violence comes just two days after another clash at the same prison left 10 people dead and 16 inmates injured. One of those killed was a visitor who had come to see an inmate, according to reports.

Following the earlier incident, the authorities temporarily suspended prison visits as part of their response to the violence.

The latest deadly confrontation has raised further concerns over security at the facility, where two major incidents have occurred within a three-day period.