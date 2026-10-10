US mobilises resources and personnel to assist Panama after powerful earthquake

10 October 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United States has begun mobilising resources and personnel to support Panama following a powerful earthquake in the country.

According to a written statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Washington is closely monitoring developments following the earthquake in southern Panama and stands ready to assist the affected country.

“I am closely monitoring reports of the earthquake in southern Panama. The United States expresses its support for the people of Panama. At the request of the Panamanian government, the State Department is urgently mobilising resources and personnel to provide assistance,” Rubio said.

The mobilisation is intended to facilitate US assistance in response to the earthquake, in coordination with the Panamanian government.