Katie Zachariah named New White House Press Secretary by Donald Trump

10 October 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of conservative commentator Katie Zachariah as White House press secretary.

Trump shared the announcement on his Truth Social platform, noting that Zachariah currently serves as a senior communications adviser at the social media company.

Zachariah has also participated in Trump's election campaigns, where she supported his political efforts. The president praised her loyalty and contributions, expressing appreciation for her continued support.

The appointment comes as the Trump administration continues to shape its communications team and public messaging strategy. As White House press secretary, Zachariah will be responsible for communicating the administration's positions to journalists and the public.