Ramzan Kadyrov reiterates condolences over Baku–Grozny aircraft crash

10 October 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Chechen people, I would like to once again express my deepest condolences over the crash of the Baku–Grozny aircraft in December 2024. This is a shared sorrow,” Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov said during his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

“We sincerely share the grief of the brotherly Azerbaijani people and pray for the souls of all those who lost their lives,” he added.