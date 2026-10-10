Türkiye steps up efforts to build 101-kilometre gas pipeline to Northern Cyprus

10 October 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Türkiye has intensified efforts to build an undersea natural gas pipeline to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), with the seismic research vessel Oruç Reis arriving off the coast to survey the proposed route.

The vessel will conduct seabed surveys for a planned 101-kilometre pipeline, comprising a four-kilometre onshore section and a 97-kilometre offshore stretch.

Turkish media report that Oruç Reis has anchored off the coast of Kyrenia and is expected to begin three-dimensional surveys, including seabed mapping. The vessel has also been tasked with assessing the potential presence of natural gas deposits in the area.

The project aims to supply natural gas to Northern Cyprus and potentially enable gas discovered near the island to be exported to European markets. According to Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, one branch of the pipeline is intended to accommodate future supplies to the TRNC.

The technical phase of the project is expected to be completed within a year, while construction of the pipeline is planned to finish by 2028.

In 2015, Türkiye completed an undersea water pipeline to supply Northern Cyprus with fresh water.