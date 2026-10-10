President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Chechen Republic of Russia visit Baku White City [PHOTOS]

10 October 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, visited Baku White City.

Ruslan Sadikhov, Executive Director of the Baku White City project, briefed Ramzan Kadyrov on the facilities and amenities available in the area.

It was noted that the area was formerly known as the “Black City.” At the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, a major environmental project was implemented in this territory, which had been polluted by oil industry waste for more than 150 years and once contained numerous oil pools. The project transformed the area into a modern residential district.

The Baku White City project, regarded as one of the prominent examples of modern urban planning, was launched on December 24, 2011, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The project was developed in line with the principles of environmental sustainability and smart-city planning. Baku White City features wide streets, green spaces, modern international sculptures, and the latest innovations in urban planning.