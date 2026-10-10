Peskov reveals main topic of Putin-Trump phone conversation
A large part of the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, at the initiative of the American side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
According to TASS, Peskov confirmed that the discussion was primarily devoted to efforts to reach a settlement.
“On the initiative of US President Donald Trump, a large part of the telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin was devoted to resolving the Ukraine conflict,” Peskov said.
Earlier, Trump stated that the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine was progressing rapidly following his phone conversation with Putin.
The latest remarks highlight the continued diplomatic contacts between Washington and Moscow over a potential settlement of the conflict.
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