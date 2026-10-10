China launches ninth set of SatNet satellites aboard long March-12A rocket

10 October 2026 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

China has successfully launched another batch of nine SatNet satellites into orbit aboard its Long March-12A rocket, marking the 27th group deployed under the country’s national satellite internet programme.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the satellites were launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island and successfully entered their designated orbits.

The launch is part of China’s SatNet programme, which aims to provide global broadband internet coverage, support the country’s expanding digital economy, and meet national security and international communications requirements.

Operated by state-owned Satellite Network Group, SatNet satellites are being deployed in low Earth orbit as China develops its satellite-based communications infrastructure.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST), the 62-metre-long, 3.8-metre-diameter Long March-12A is a medium-class liquid-fuel rocket. It can carry payloads of up to 12 tonnes to low Earth orbit and up to six tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometres.