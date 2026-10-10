11 commercial ships attacked in and around Strait of Hormuz since early October

10 October 2026 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Eleven commercial vessels have been attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of October, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The attacks have been attributed to both Iran and the United States.

According to the Pentagon, the US Navy has carried out strikes against vessels attempting to breach the blockade or provide military assistance to Iran.

Despite the continued attacks on shipping, cargo volumes have reportedly increased. Crude oil exports from the Middle East are approaching pre-war levels, indicating a recovery in oil shipments despite persistent security risks in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime route for global energy supplies, making security developments in the area particularly significant for international oil markets and commercial shipping.