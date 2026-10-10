NATO strengthens airspace defences in Baltic States

10 October 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

NATO military commanders are strengthening airspace defence measures in the Baltic states, Canadian broadcaster CBC has reported, as regional security concerns increase.

According to the report, NATO’s enhanced high-altitude protection measures go beyond routine military exercises and reflect efforts to reinforce the region’s defensive capabilities.

Airis Rikveilis, state secretary at Latvia’s Ministry of Defence, told CBC that Riga is developing a “wall” of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) along the country’s eastern border. The initiative is intended to strengthen surveillance and protection against potential aerial threats.

CBC noted that NATO military planners acknowledge the technical challenges involved in creating a completely impenetrable defensive shield, describing such a system as “mathematically impossible.”

The report highlights the growing importance of drone-based systems and layered air defences in NATO’s security planning for the Baltic region.