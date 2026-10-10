Fenerbahce’s €50 million bid for Benfica striker Pavlidis rejected

10 October 2026 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Vangelis Pavlidis from Benfica, Portuguese newspaper Record has reported.

The Istanbul club reportedly submitted a €50 million offer to Benfica for the Greek striker and proposed an annual salary of €8 million to the player.

However, the offer was rejected, as Benfica are unwilling to lose one of their key players midway through the season.

Pavlidis has enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 13 official appearances for the Lisbon-based club this season.

The 27-year-old forward is under contract with Benfica until the summer of 2029.