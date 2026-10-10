US exempts Russian diesel fuel supplies from sanctions until April 7, 2027

10 October 2026 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The US Treasury Department has exempted Russian diesel fuel supplies to global markets from sanctions until April 7, 2027.

According to a statement published by the department on the social media platform X, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued a temporary general licence authorising the supply of Russian diesel fuel to international markets at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

The general licence also authorises transactions involving the sale, delivery, unloading and importation of diesel fuel produced in Russia, including imports into the United States.

The temporary measure establishes a time-limited exemption for the specified transactions, allowing them to proceed under the conditions set out in the licence.