Slovakia eyes Azerbaijani gas as it prepares to replace Russian supplies in 2027
Slovakia is considering Azerbaijan, Algeria and the United States as potential suppliers under new long-term natural gas contracts, as the Central European country prepares for European Union restrictions on Russian gas imports scheduled to take effect in 2027. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková announced that the country is exploring options to secure approximately...
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