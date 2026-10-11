Finland prepares new military aid package for Ukraine

11 October 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Finland will deliver ammunition for F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said following a phone call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

According to Zelensky, the ammunition is used to destroy jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles.

Stubb said Finland’s support for Ukraine focuses on air defense, protecting energy infrastructure and providing financial assistance.

Earlier, Finland’s Ministry of Defense announced its 35th military aid package for Ukraine, worth approximately €1 million. The package includes defense equipment drawn from the Finnish Defense Forces’ stockpiles.

Finland has already begun preparing another, larger military aid package for Ukraine.

The total value of defense equipment Finland has delivered to Ukraine has reached €3.6 billion.