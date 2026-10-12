President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 2nd Meeting of Heads of IP Institutions of OTS

12 October 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the 2nd Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Institutions of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States.

AzerNEWS presents the address:

"Dear participants of the event,

I sincerely welcome you to Baku on the occasion of the 2nd Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Institutiouns of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Azerbaijan has always mobilized its efforts, particularly during its chairmanship of the OTS, to strengthen the organization institutionally, enhance its international standing, and foster closer unity within the Turkic world, our common family.

Located at the center of the historical Silk Road, the Turkic world has throughout the ages been home to outstanding personalities, scholars, and thinkers. The rich scientific and cultural heritage, immense human capital, and growing innovation potential of our peoples create opportunities for intellectual property cooperation to become a distinct area of collaboration within the OTS framework and for closer interaction. In this regard, holding meetings of the heads of relevant institutions is a welcome initiative. The first meeting, held in Bishkek last year, marked an important step in this direction.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence, digitalization, and other new solutions is determining new tasks for intellectual property systems. In this process, it is particularly important to make effective use of the opportunities offered by technological progress while ensuring reliable protection for the rights of authors and inventors, promoting innovation, and maintaining an appropriate balance with the interests of society.

Consistent measures are being made to strengthen scientific research and develop a skilled workforce to accelerate digital transformation in Azerbaijan and expand the application of artificial intelligence.

Protecting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples and preventing its misappropriation and distortion should be among the key priorities of our joint efforts. The foundations of intellectual property rights in Azerbaijan were laid on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and have continued to evolve in the years since.

I am confident that the discussions and initiatives at the Baku meeting will help elevate cooperation among intellectual property institutions to a new level and create favorable conditions for comprehensive development, enabling the Turkic world to remain competitive globally.

I wish the event every success."