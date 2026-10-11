Map depicting French territories as part of Germany sparks backlash in France

11 October 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

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A map shared by Helmut Strauß, a member of the leadership of the youth organization of Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, depicting the French territories of Alsace and Moselle as part of Germany has sparked strong reactions in France.

According to the information, Strauß posted the map on social media platform X. In addition to Alsace and Moselle, it showed parts of Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Luxembourg as belonging to Germany.

He accompanied the post with the statement: "German reunification means the unification of the entire German people within a single state."

The post, which reflected the idea of a "Greater Germany," was later deleted but had already triggered widespread controversy.

French politicians swiftly condemned the publication. Théo Bernhardt, a lawmaker from the far-right National Rally (RN) party, said Alsace and Moselle would never again become part of Germany and stressed that any annexation of these territories was unacceptable.

Emmanuel Fernandes and Clémence Guetté, lawmakers from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party, also criticized the map in posts on social media. Guetté linked such ideas to Adolf Hitler’s policies and warned that the growing influence of the AfD was a cause for concern for peace in Europe.

Alsace and Moselle, located along the Franco-German border, have changed hands several times throughout history. Following World War II, the territories came fully under French sovereignty.