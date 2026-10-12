Oil and natural gas prices fall on international markets

12 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Oil and natural gas prices declined during trading on international commodity markets.

The price of Brent crude futures for December 2026 delivery on the ICE London exchange fell by 1.29% to $103.37 per barrel.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November 2026 delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) decreased by 1.7% to $90.29 per barrel.

Natural gas futures also recorded a decline on the NYMEX. Contracts for November 2026 delivery fell by 1.86% to $3.16 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).