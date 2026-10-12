President of Azerbaijan: We have very good political ties with Cambodia

12 October 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state emphasized that the two countries also need to see what they can do on a trade and investment track.

"We have very good political ties and work actively within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the CICA," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet.

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