Pope Leo XIV schedules lung surgery ahead of South America tour

11 October 2026 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pope Leo XIV has announced that he will undergo surgery to remove a small nodule in his lung tissue.

"Friends, during a recent medical examination, doctors discovered a localized nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage. The doctors believe surgery is necessary, and I will follow their recommendation," Vatican News quoted him as saying.

The Vatican said the procedure is scheduled for early next week at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The Pope’s press office told reporters that recovery is expected to take about one week.

Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago, became pope in 2025 following the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

During his Sunday sermon, Leo XIV also confirmed that he intends to proceed with a planned trip to Uruguay, Peru and Argentina early next month despite the upcoming surgery. According to his schedule, the visit is set for November 6-17.

The Associated Press reported that Leo XIV had not previously experienced health problems. He maintains an active lifestyle, playing tennis weekly and swimming when staying at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

Image: Remo Casilli / Reuters