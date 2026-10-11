Azerbaijan, Belarus deepen cooperation between swimming federations

11 October 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A cooperation memorandum has been signed between the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation and the Belarusian Swimming Federation.

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation said the agreement is an important step towards developing swimming in both countries, expanding bilateral ties and strengthening the exchange of expertise in the sport.

Under the memorandum, the two sides will cooperate in promoting swimming, improving the professional skills of athletes, coaches and referees, and organizing joint training camps and competitions. The agreement also provides for the exchange of methodological materials and experience, encouraging swimming among children and young people, and making the sport more accessible to a wider audience.

The federations plan to launch initiatives drawing on their respective expertise to improve athletes’ training programmes and expand opportunities for coaches and referees to develop their knowledge and skills.

The signing of the memorandum is expected to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in swimming, deepen ties between their national federations and broaden international sports partnerships.