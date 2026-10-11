Countries with highest demand for coffee worldwide revealed

11 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is the world’s largest coffee-consuming country, according to a ranking compiled by the International Coffee Organization (ICO).

The ranking is based on global coffee consumption statistics for the period from October 2025 to September 2026.

During this period, coffee consumption in the United States reached 24.6 million bags, narrowly ahead of Brazil, which ranked second with 23.5 million bags.

Germany placed third with 9.59 million bags, followed by Japan with 6.25 million, Indonesia with 6.04 million, Italy with 5.85 million, France with 5.84 million, and China with 5.42 million bags.

Vietnam, with 5.2 million bags, and Russia, with 4.37 million bags, completed the top 10.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg leads the world in average annual coffee consumption per capita, at 19.85 kilograms per person.