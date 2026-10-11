Polish police receive warning of possible assassination attempt against Donald Tusk

11 October 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

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Polish police have received information about a possible assassination attempt targeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to Karolina Galecka, spokesperson for the country’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

"In connection with the information received by the Polish police concerning a possible assassination attempt against Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński and Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak have ordered the initiation of actions in this matter," Galecka wrote on social media X.

She added that a meeting of special services subordinate to the Interior Ministry had been scheduled following the information about the alleged preparations for the attacks.

Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the minister-coordinator of special services, also confirmed the information. Speaking to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), he said he could not disclose details of the meeting. He added that the media would be informed if a press briefing was held.

Poland has been facing other security threats for some time, including incidents involving drones violating its airspace.