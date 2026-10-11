Three people injured in overnight shooting in Yerevan

11 October 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Three people were injured in a shooting in Yerevan overnight, Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported.

According to the ministry’s press service, reports of a disturbance in the area of 9th Kanaker Street began arriving at the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ 112 Operational Management Center at 11:52 p.m. on October 10.

Police officers who arrived at the scene established that a conflict had broken out among a group of people near a house on Agasi Street and later continued on Tbilisi Highway. Firearms were used during the altercation.

Three people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

The authorities have not yet released further details about the identities of those involved or the motive behind the altercation.

Image: Sputnik