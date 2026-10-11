Drone strike disrupts Yandex cloud infrastructure in Russia

11 October 2026 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia’s technology giant Yandex has reported disruptions to its cloud infrastructure following another drone strike on a data center in Ukraine.

"The drone attack damaged the infrastructure of the data center in Vladimir. The data center has been completely shut down," the company said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to Yandex, the remaining infrastructure resources are also operating unstably, leaving the platform unavailable. The company said no one was injured in the attack and that restoration work was ongoing.

Often referred to as "Russia’s Google," Yandex operates the country’s leading Russian-language search engine and provides a wide range of digital services, including cloud computing, taxi bookings and delivery. The company also holds a leading position in Russian-speaking markets beyond Russia.

Yandex had previously reported damage to its data center in Kaluga on Friday and another facility in Sasovo on Thursday. The two cities are located approximately 150 kilometers southwest and 300 kilometers southeast of Moscow, respectively.

Over the past three weeks, a number of data centers in Russia, along with infrastructure linked to internet and mobile communications operators, have reportedly come under attack. The strikes have disrupted services in affected areas.