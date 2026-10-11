French defense company to open first foreign military maintenance base in Japan
French defense company Thales plans to establish a maintenance and operational support facility for military equipment in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
According to the information, it would be the first foreign military equipment maintenance facility in the country.
The company, around 30% of which is owned by the French government, specializes in advanced radar and sonar technologies, the publication noted. It also supplies equipment to Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.
The facility is expected to inspect and diagnose technical problems with equipment used by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force. At a later stage, it will also provide maintenance services for equipment used by ground forces and air defense units.
In addition, Thales plans to transfer technology for manufacturing its 2R2M mortar systems to its Japanese partner, Japan Steel Works. Mass production at Japanese facilities is scheduled to begin in 2027.
Image: Reuters
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