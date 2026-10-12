Yemen armed forces strike 1,732 Houthi targets in “Yemen Dawn” operation

12 October 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Yemen’s armed forces have struck 1,732 targets as part of the “Yemen Dawn” operation against the Houthis.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Colonel Majid Abdullah al-Nezili said that more than 900 Houthi fighters had been neutralised during the operation, while over 287 military vehicles had been destroyed or rendered inoperable.

He said fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems had targeted Houthi fortifications, command-and-control centres, observation posts and ammunition depots.

According to the spokesperson, the attacks had disrupted Houthi supply lines and command-and-control systems.

Al-Nezili added that military operations would continue according to plan. The locations and dates of the operations have not been disclosed.

Yemen’s civil war began after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened militarily in support of the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

A ceasefire reached in April 2022 brought relative calm to the country. However, fighting reportedly intensified again in July, and in September the Houthis took control of several strategic areas in the governorates of Hudaydah and Taiz, including the city of Al-Makha.