Iran reports major pollution after strikes on southern energy facilities

11 October 2026 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Strikes on fuel storage facilities and energy infrastructure in Asaluyeh [southern Iran] have released approximately 4,700 tonnes of volatile organic compounds into the atmosphere, Iranian Vice President and head of the Department of Environment Shina Ansari said.

"Within just a few days of these attacks, approximately 4,700 tonnes of volatile organic compounds were released into the atmosphere," the Tasnim news agency quoted her as saying.

According to Ansari, the volume of pollutants released as a result of strikes on energy infrastructure was so substantial that it could have created a situation in which the evacuation of Tehran might have become necessary.

However, she explained that the height of the atmospheric boundary layer prevented most of the pollutants from reaching the air close to the ground in the Iranian capital.

Ansari added that the attacks had also released greenhouse gases equivalent to approximately 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Image: Atta Kenare / AFP