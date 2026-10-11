Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.
A guard of honor was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku to welcome the distinguished guest, with the national flags of both countries flying at the airport.
Hun Manet and his wife, Pich Chanmony, were welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.
The prime minister will attend the CICA summit on October 15, travel to Türkiye on October 16, and conclude his tour in Kazakhstan on October 17.
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