Ukraine to receive fresh EU military aid worth €3 billion

12 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukraine will receive approximately €3 billion in military assistance from the European Union next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, he spoke by phone with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier in the day. The discussion focused on all possible measures to strengthen Ukraine.

"I thanked Ursula von der Leyen for the €1.24 billion in defence assistance recently allocated. I am grateful for the confirmation that around €3 billion in military support will be provided next week. These funds will make us stronger," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also said he had briefed von der Leyen on Russia’s latest attacks. On October 11, Russian forces struck a power plant in Kyiv with a drone, causing power outages across several parts of the capital.

"Later, energy facilities in the Kharkiv region were also struck. This happened after the US president announced an energy ceasefire. Under these circumstances, reliable support from our partners is a real lifeline and a guarantee," the president added.