President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Spain

12 October 2026 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Felipe VI, King of Spain.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Spain on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this special day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state responsibilities, and the friendly people of Spain lasting peace, prosperity, and well-being."