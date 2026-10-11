Explosion rocks Riyadh amid regional tensions

11 October 2026 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

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An explosion has occurred in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing its correspondent in the country.

The agency did not provide further details about the incident.

The explosion occurred a day after Houthi rebels launched a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition says that further attacks have been launched against King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh.

Maj Gen Turki al-Maliki, the official spokesman for the coalition, says that an "unknown projectile" hit Passenger Hall No 4 at the airport, causing a fire which authorities were dealing with.

In a separate update, he says that air defences have intercepted a cruise missile in the vicinity of the airport.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation had earlier reported that at least 12 people were killed and 309 injured in the Houthi attack.

King Khalid International Airport is one of the busiest in the Middle East. Around 50 airlines use it to transport tens of thousands of passengers every day.

Image: AFP