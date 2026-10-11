Boat carrying 305 Ethiopian migrants sinks off Djibouti

11 October 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A boat carrying migrants has capsized off the coast of Djibouti, killing more than 100 people.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the boat was carrying 305 people. At least 109 people, including 15 children, have died, while another 116 remain missing. Around 80 people survived. All those on board were Ethiopian nationals.

The boat was traveling from Djibouti to Yemen when it sank in the Red Sea, north of the city of Obock, during the night of October 8-9.

Search and rescue operations are continuing.

Local authorities are also arranging burials for those who have died.

Tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa make the perilous journey each year hoping to reach Gulf countries for safety and work.

Since 10 September, the IOM said its Displacement Tracking Matrix has observed more than 20,000 "movements" from Ethiopia to Djibouti.