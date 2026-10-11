Azerbaijani boxer wins gold at U-17 European Championships

11 October 2026 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani boxer Mahammadali Istamov has won gold at the U-17 European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Istamov, competing in the 57kg category, defeated England’s John Elam in the final by a 4-1 split decision, with the judges scoring the bout 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28.

Azerbaijan finished the tournament with eight medals: two gold, three silver and three bronze.

Before Istamov’s victory, Jamila Muradli claimed gold in the 57kg category. Hasrat Mammadov (46kg), Ismayil Nasirzade (52kg) and Sama Abbasova (66kg) won silver medals, while Gardash Rahimov (54kg), Hidayat Mammadov (70kg) and Khumar Jafarli (+80kg) took bronze.

A total of 473 athletes [314 boys and 159 girls] from 40 countries competed at the championships.