Trump announces agreement on energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

11 October 2026 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump has announced that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an energy ceasefire.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

On Friday, October 9, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on supplying Russian diesel fuel to global markets during what he described as "very successful talks."

Earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev is ready to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stops attacking the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. He stressed that any steps towards de-escalation should be reciprocal and accompanied by real guarantees.