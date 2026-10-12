Republican lawmakers challenge Trump's plan to ease Russian diesel sanctions

12 October 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

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A group of Republican lawmakers is pushing back against US President Donald Trump's proposal to temporarily ease restrictions on Russian diesel, warning that renewed energy revenues could strengthen Moscow's ability to finance its war against Ukraine.

Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus, is seeking support within his party for legislation aimed at preventing purchases of Russian oil.

On October 10, Fitzpatrick introduced the *Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength* bill, an initiative intended to maintain economic pressure on Moscow despite the administration's proposed relaxation of energy restrictions.

"Russia has illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia is directly to blame. Congress and the American people stand with Zelenskyy until Ukraine achieves victory," Fitzpatrick wrote on X.

His intervention highlights disagreements within the Republican Party over the administration's approach to Russia, particularly the balance between energy market considerations and efforts to restrict revenues available to the Kremlin.

Fitzpatrick is seeking to build a coalition capable of bringing the legislation before the House of Representatives, although the proposal has reportedly yet to secure a Democratic co-sponsor.

Under House procedures, a discharge petition can provide a mechanism for bringing legislation to the floor without the approval of committee leadership or the Speaker. Such a petition generally requires 218 signatures, representing a majority of the chamber's full membership.

Even if the proposal clears the House, it would still need Senate approval and presidential approval, or sufficient congressional support to override a veto, before becoming law.

Republicans warn against easing pressure on Moscow

Fitzpatrick is not the only Republican questioning the administration's approach.

Representative Michael McCaul of Texas has also expressed concern that relaxing sanctions could embolden Russia and weaken Washington's efforts to constrain its military operations in Ukraine.

McCaul referred to the *Lindsey Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act*, reportedly signed by Trump in September, as an existing mechanism for maintaining economic pressure on Moscow.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska similarly urged the administration to use its sanctions authority rather than permit additional Russian energy exports.

"We can discuss Russia's return to the global energy market once the war is over, but right now, we must cut off anything that fuels them," Murkowski said.

Their objections centre on the potential financial benefits Russia could obtain from expanded petroleum exports.

Oil and petroleum products remain important sources of export revenue for Moscow, making restrictions on energy trade a central component of Western sanctions imposed following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Critics of sanctions relief argue that even temporary exemptions could provide additional revenue to Russian exporters, potentially weakening the economic pressure intended to influence the Kremlin's military decisions.

At the same time, changes to energy sanctions can affect international fuel markets, particularly when supply conditions are tight. The consequences of any relaxation would depend on the scope of the exemptions, their duration and the volumes of Russian products permitted to enter international markets.

Trump signals temporary easing of restrictions

Trump has previously indicated that his administration intends to temporarily relax restrictions affecting Russian diesel imports.

The proposal has drawn criticism in Ukraine, where officials have consistently called for stronger international sanctions to limit Moscow's ability to finance the war.

The dispute has also unfolded against the backdrop of renewed tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the prospects for a negotiated settlement.

On October 10, Trump criticised Zelenskyy, arguing that Ukraine should have elected a president more willing to reach an agreement with Russia.

The remarks reflected continuing disagreements over the terms under which the war could end, including the role of economic pressure and diplomatic negotiations.

For Fitzpatrick and other congressional supporters of Ukraine, maintaining restrictions on Russian energy exports remains an important means of preserving leverage over Moscow.

The legislative initiative therefore represents a potential challenge to the administration's sanctions policy, although its prospects will depend on whether supporters can assemble sufficient backing across party lines.