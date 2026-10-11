Ukraine ready to hold elections under 60-day ceasefire, Zelenskyy says

11 October 2026 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to hold presidential elections if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during an appearance on ABC’s This Week program.

"If President Trump really wants elections to be held, he should tell Putin to provide us with a full two-month ceasefire, and we will hold elections. Of course, we will be ready to accept any choice made by the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukrainians to choose a new leader.

Zelenskyy stressed that holding elections during wartime would be extremely difficult. However, he said a vote in Ukraine would be possible if Putin agreed to a full 60-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian president also noted he was unaware of the energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

"The announcement of the ceasefire was news to me. But if the Russians agree to an energy truce, Ukraine will agree as well," he added.