IMF Chief: artificial intelligence to affect 40% of jobs worldwide

12 October 2026 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is expected to affect approximately 40% of jobs worldwide, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said.

Georgieva made the remarks at the IMF and World Bank’s annual meetings in Bangkok.

She said AI would fundamentally transform labour markets, complementing workers in some jobs while making other positions obsolete.

Georgieva noted that approximately 23% of jobs in developing countries were expected to be affected by AI.

The IMF chief urged governments to reassess their education systems and place greater emphasis on education to prepare workers for the changes ahead.

She also warned that AI-driven changes in labour markets could affect government tax revenues.