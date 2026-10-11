Polish authorities detain man over threats against top officials

11 October 2026 19:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A person who threatened Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz through electronic channels has been detained.

Tusk announced the arrest in a post on his X account.

"The man threatening an attack has been detained. Thank you to the police officers for their swift and decisive action," he wrote.

Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for Poland’s minister coordinating the special services, said the prime minister and defence minister received the threats at around 7 a.m. on October 11.

According to Gazeta Wyborcza, citing an anonymous source within the special services, the threats sent electronically included information about the politicians’ places of residence and their plans for the near future.

Poland has been facing other security threats for some time, including incidents involving drones violating its airspace.