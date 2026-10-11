EU to provide additional military aid to Ukraine

11 October 2026 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The European Union will allocate additional funding next week for the purchase of missiles and drones to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had spoken by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 11.

In a post on social media X, she expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people and reaffirmed her full support for Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine will be front and centre at this week’s European Council. We will discuss its funding needs for the year ahead and how to mobilise fresh global support. This week, the EU will also provide further funding for drones and missiles. To strengthen Ukraine’s defences and protect its skies," von der Leyen wrote.

She added that the EU would soon begin consultations on two additional negotiating clusters related to Ukraine’s integration into the bloc.