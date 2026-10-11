Russian diesel imports could benefit American consumers, Bessent says

11 October 2026 23:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Russian diesel fuel supplies would benefit American consumers, Reuters reported.

"What we are doing is in the interests of the American people, including because it helps bring down diesel fuel prices," Bessent said.

Earlier, the United States authorized transactions involving the sale, delivery, unloading and import of Russian diesel fuel through April 7, 2027.

Bessent also responded to claims that the deal could not proceed because of US legislation imposing what has been dubbed "hell sanctions," named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The legislation, formally known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was signed by Trump on September 19.

It provides for secondary trade measures against countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, including tariffs of up to 500 percent on Russian goods imported into the United States and tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods from countries that buy Russian oil or gas.

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