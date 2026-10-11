Pakistan president approves emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

11 October 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the Prime Minister’s advice regarding the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the President’s press service, Zardari signed the summary after accepting the Prime Minister’s advice under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution.

The decision follows a federal cabinet resolution, reports from relevant institutions on the law and order situation, and the failure of negotiations involving government delegations, the statement said.

Army units will remain in the province for the entire duration of the state of emergency declared on October 11.

The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will determine the number of troops to be deployed in coordination with the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Protests had earlier erupted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is in power.

Image: AFP