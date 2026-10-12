US envoys Witkoff and Kushner postpone planned Moscow visits

12 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have postponed their planned trips to Moscow for talks with Russia.

The Axios news outlet reported the development, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Washington wants to determine whether Ukraine and European countries will support a new proposal intended to be presented to Russia before proceeding with the planned diplomatic engagement.

Earlier, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt attacks on energy facilities and urged both sides to uphold the arrangement.

According to Axios, the US president’s statement referred to a possible agreement under which the parties would suspend attacks on oil refineries.

Diplomatic contacts over the Russia-Ukraine war are continuing, with proposals to halt attacks on energy infrastructure remaining among the key issues under discussion in efforts to secure a possible ceasefire.